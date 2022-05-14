Police charge teens who led them on a wild chase at Lake Macquarie

The four teens who led police on a wild chase at Lake Macquarie have now been charged.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers responded to multiple Triple Zero calls shortly after 4am yesterday and attempted to stop a BMU, a ute, a Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle which were traveling on Wangi Road at Dora Creek – the drivers failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated.

An 18 and 17-year-old male who were in the ute lost control of the vehicle on Anzac Parade and crashed into a second vehicle being driven by a 57-year-old man.

The man had to be taken to the John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

The teens were arrested and charged. The 18-year-old from Blackalls Park was charged with nine offences, including, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence- people there, aggravated break and enter commit serious indicatable offence x 2, larceny vale more than $2000 and police pursuit – not stop – driver at speed.

He appeared at Toronto Local Court yesterday where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court in July.

The 17-year-old was charged with nine offences, including, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence- people there, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence x 2, larceny vale more than $2000 and destroy or damage property.

Police had to deploy road spikes to stop a 15 and 16-year-old who were in the Suzuki Swift on Five Islands Road at Speers Point.

They were taken to Toronto Police Station. The 15-year-old was charged with aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated break and enter commit serious indicatable offence x 3 and larceny value more than $2000.

The fourth set of charges were for a 14-year-old. He was charged with aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal, steal motor vehicle x 3, aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence x 3, larceny value more than $2000 and police pursuit – not stop – driver at speed.

The 17, 15 and 14-year-old were formally refused bail to appear at a Children’s Court on Monday.