Investigations Sparked After House Fire At Holmesville

Smoke billows from the burning house | Nic Murchie

Firefighters and police are sifting through the charred remains of a Holmesville residence after a blaze broke out earlier today.

Thirty firefighters from both the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue quickly descended on the Seeham Street address after the alarm was raised at about 10:10am.

The single-level home was engulfed when crews arrived, and it took them a few hours to bring the fire under control.

While the structure sustained substantial damage, no one was injured.

Investigations are now underway into the cause of the inferno.