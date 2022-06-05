Drink driver had children in car

A Muswellbrook woman has been caught driving more than five times over the limit with two children in her car.

Highway patrol intercepted a Hyundai sedan at Cobbity, south west of Sydney last Sunday afternoon after reports it was swerving in and out of lanes and appeared out of control.

Police stopped the vehicle and the female driver returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.335, two children and a second woman where in the vehicle.

She was arrested and returned a slightly lower reading of 0.279 a short time later.

The woman was charged and will face a Hunter court within coming weeks.