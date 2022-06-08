Redbank Power Station Hits Another Snag On The Road To Biomass Conversion

A renewable energy company has hit a roadblock in it’s bid to convert an old power station in the Hunter Valley to run on wood instead of coal.

Verdant Earth Technologies is seeking to burn biomass at the Redbank Power Station at Warkworth near Singleton instead of coal.

The Hunter Development Brokerage Pty Ltd trading brought about the proceedings against Singleton Council who refused to modify a development application to allow biomass to be used.

If the company wants to burn biomass they will have to submit another development application and environmental impact statement.

The Nature Conservation Council said the decision is a significant set back for Verdant, but they are still concerned.

“The court’s decision is very welcome but this project still poses a very live threat to native forests and wildlife,” said Nature Conservation Council Chief Executive Chris Gambian.

“It takes decades to grow trees and centuries to grow forests but only seconds to burn them. This proposal will destroy forests and fast-track the extinction of forest species.”

“Biomass from native forest timber has no social license in NSW, and never will. The community campaign against this proposal will be relentless — we will not rest until this proposal is withdrawn.”

Image: Nature Conservation Council