Fire and Rescue responding to two seperate structure fires in Lake Macquarie

Dozens of people have been evacuated from an industrial building at Cardiff which went up in flames today.

Six local Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the battery manufacturing facility on Munibung just after 1 o’clock to reports smoke was billowing from the roof.

Firefighters — equipped with breathing apparatus — entered the warehouse to search for the seed of the blaze. They’ve since contained the fire and have begun clearing the building of toxic smoke, utilising a gas detector to confirm all clear.

NSW Ambulance have confirmed, two people were treated on-site for smoke inhalation and none were taken to hosptial.

It’s not the only job emergency services have been called to this afternoon — earlier fire, police and ambulance responded to reports a building at Edgeworth was alight.

The mid-sized iron and fibro shed on Croudace Street was totally destroyed — and threatened the main house before firefighters stopped the spread.

No injuries were reported at that one — and authorities are working to establish whether or not it was suspicious.