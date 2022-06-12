Car rollover leaves man with serious spinal injuries

A man has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital after a car accident in the upper Hunter overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Rosemount Road in Denman, south west of Muswellbrook around 9.45pm following reports a car had lost control and rolled.

A 20 year old man suffered serious spinal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle, he was flown to Sydney in a serious condition.

Two other passengers, aged 19 and 20 were treated at the scene before being taken to Muswellbrook hospital in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been established by police with the driver of the vehicle yet to be identified

They are conducting investigations into reports a fourth person fled the scene before their arrival.