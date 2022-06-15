Police Search For Missing Lake Mac Teen

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing Lake Macquarie teen.

15-year-old Jessica Simpson was last seen at a home on Francis Street, Cardiff South, around 5.30pm on Wednesday 1 June 2022.

She was reported missing to officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District, who commenced inquiries into Jessica’s whereabouts and there are serious concerns for the teenager’s welfare due to her age.

Jessica is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, medium build, approximately 170 to 175cm tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She is known to use public transport and frequent the Bathurst area, as well as the Sydney CBD and surrounding suburbs.

Anyone with information into the whereabouts of Jessica is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.