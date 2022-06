NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders has issued a limit on bee movements across NSW after the deadly parasitic Varroa mite was discovered.

Dugald Saunders says that we’re working with apiary industry bodies and stakeholders to ensure beekeepers are well informed and can continue to help us with this critical response.”

Richard King spoke to Dugald Saunders, about how and when Varroa mite got into Australia.

