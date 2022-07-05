Beam around Lake Macquarie on e-bikes from today

You can Bean around Lake Macquarie today with e-bike officially kick starting their 12 month trial.

Global micromobility company Beam has rolled out their e-bikes available for use 24/7 all around the local government area as another great option to use to get around.

You need to use the Beam app to use the bikes and then it’s a pay-as-you-go system with the rates, with a $1 unlock fee and $0.45 per minute.

Beam’s operating area will include the suburbs of Speers Point, Warners Bay, Cardiff, Macquarie Hills, Hillsborough, Booragul, Eleebana and the Fernleigh Track linking Charlestown, Redhead and Belmont.

Beam’s General Manager (ANZ) Tom Cooper said they’re excited to bring their carbon-neutral e-bikes to the streets of Lake Macquarie.

“We believe that micromobility is a transport solution that can work for cities of all sizes and demographics, aiding in easing car congestion and ensuring affordable, safe and sustainable transportation for all who live, work and play there.”

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser, said it’s a fun option for locals and visitors.

“As a Council, we’re committed to promoting our diverse economy, the mobility and accessibility of our community, and the positive lifestyle and sense of wellbeing we Lake Mac residents enjoy. The launch of Beam e-bikes in Lake Macquarie will allow more people to get out and about, stay active, explore our beautiful city, and support local businesses.”

“I recently had the opportunity to attend The Beam Safe Academy at Warners Bay, where people of all ages were keen to hop on an e-bike and learn more about Beam, so I’m confident we’ll be seeing plenty of eager riders on streets and shared pathways across Lake Mac,” she said.