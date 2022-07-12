Man who led police on wild pursuit across the Hunter has been charged

A man who led police on a wild pursuit across the Hunter on Thursday last week has now been charged.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on the same day, and placed under police guard at John Hunter Hospital.

Port Stephens-Hunter police allege the man failed to stop for officers at Cessnock at about 3:40pm on 7 July. A pursuit was initiated with police chasing the black Mazda but it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

Police say the man stopped in Weston and abandoned that car before approaching a Mitsubishi Magna parked nearly. He allegedly forced the 67-year-old driver from the vehicle and fled in the vehicle.

PolAir tracked the vehicle to Anderson Drive at Beresfield and the 33-year-old was arrested after allegedly attempting to access another two vehicles in a garage on Emerson Street.

The man has now been charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, negligent driving (two counts), drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and enter dwelling with intent to steal.

The Raymond Terrace man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Friday where he was formally refused bail and will appear before Maitland Local Court tomorrow.