More than a dozen charges for man after alleged pursuit and carjackings in Upper Hunter

A man has been hit with more than a dozen charges after an alleged pursuit and carjackings in the Upper Hunter.

Police say a green utility failed to pay for petrol at a service station at Dunedoo in central west NSW at about 12:45pm on Wednesday and then went on to leave without paying at a second service station at Denman near Muswellbrook an hour later.

A short time later police saw the utility being driven west along Denman Road allegedly at more than 140km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

Police initiated a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop but it was terminated a short time later as it became too dangerous.

That wasn’t the last police heard about the driver, at about 2:40pm the man in the ute allegedly tried to pinch a sedan from a 55-year-old man and his 16-year-old son at Murrurundi by threatening them with a machete. The armed man forced them out of the car, but he was unable to start the sedan so went back to the ute.

He allegedly tried to carjack a 4WD and a van also threatening those drivers with a machete.

After that failed, the man jumped back in the ute and headed north were police arrested the driver at WIllow Tree.

Police seized two machetes and searched the ute before arresting the 32-year-old and charging him with Dishonestly obtain property by deception (two counts), Drive while licence cancelled, Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, Police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed, Aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle-armed with weapon, Armed with intent commit indictable offence (three counts), Attempt aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle-armed with weapon, Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, Refuse or fail to provide urine sample; and Refuse or fail to submit to taking of blood sample

The Wellington man was refused bail to appear in court.