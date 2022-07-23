Hundreds set to march in Newcastle in memory of Mackenzie Anderson

A march calling for an end to domestic and sexual violence is taking place in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon

Organisers of the rally, What were You Wearing, will use the opportunity as a memorial for 21-year-old Mackenzie Anderson, who was brutally murdered, allegedly at the hands of her ex-partner at her Mayfield home in March.

The organisation says a women on average is killed every nine days by a current or former partner, and one in six women and one in sixteen men have experienced violence by an intimate partner.

The march kicks of at 2pm from Newcastle Museum and will travel along Honeysuckle Drive, arriving at Nobbys beach where a number of guest speakers will speak.

They include the NSW Shadow minister for domestic violence and women Jodie Harrison and Ms Andersons mother Tabitha

If you or anyone you know needs help call 1800 RESPECT.