Teens nabbed after vicious attack

Six teenagers have been arrested following an assault earlier this month.

A 13 year old, 17 year old and four 15 year old’s were part of a group whom allegedly kicked and punched their victim in the face and body in an attack that lasted thirty seconds at Thornton Railway Station on August 6.

Police investigations along with CCTV were used to identify the offenders who were arrested on Friday.

All have been charged with affray and released on conditional bail to appear before the Children’s Court in coming months.