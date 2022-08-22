battling to save $100 million funding for Port of Newcastle hydrogen projects

The federal Opposition is putting more pressure on the Government to ensure that it will keep its promise to invest $100 million in establishing a hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle.
Ted O’Brien, the shadow minister for energy and climate change, said the Hunter was well-positioned to develop into a thriving hub for the production and export of hydrogen. O’Brien will visit the Port of Newcastle on today.
Shadow Climate Change Minister Ted O’Brien told Richard King that “the Albanese Government should stop playing politics and honour the $100 million investment.”
Listen to the podcast here.