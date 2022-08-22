Two people on the run after pursuit that ended in the Hunter River

Two people are still on the run after a police pursuit that ended in the Hunter River yesterday.

At about 2am police attempted to stop a stolen Lexus hatchback on the New England Highway at Singleton. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated through a number of streets before the car attempted to cross a flooded crossing but ended up in the Hunter River.

The four occupants managed to get out of the car and into the water. Officers arrested two men who were taken to Singleton Police Station.

A 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter in company, resist or hinder police, as well as charges relating to the stolen vehicle and was refused bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court today.

The second man, aged 21, was given conditional bail after being charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent; and resist or hinder police. He’ll face court in October.

A large search took place for the two remaining passengers involving local emergency services and the State Emergency Service; police have confirmed both men left the water safely, however they have not been located.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District are continuing their inquiries to locate the pair.