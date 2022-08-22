Eradication of Hunter honeybees continues today

All beehives in Newcastle, the Central Coast and the Hunter areas which are within the eradication zones will start to be euthanised again from today.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) will carry out widespread euthanasia actions, as per the agreed varroa mite eradication plan which was put in place to control the deadly mite.

Beekeepers will be contacted directly by the DPI to make arrangements and all beekeepers in eradication zones must tell the DPI the location of their hives, including any feral hives.

There were no new detections of varroa mite infested premises over the weekend.

There are a total 99 properties confirmed with varroa mite after two new sites were identified on Thursday at Calga on the Central Coast and at Mayfield very close to infected hives that had already been detected.

Registered beekeepers within the red zones of the Hunter local control area have been invited to industry briefings next week.

A recording of the Newcastle event will be made available for registered beekeepers in the Newcastle and Port Stephens areas.

More details and to keep up to date on the varroa mite response: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response