Government Called On To State Intentions Over Newcastle Hydrogen Hub

The Federal Opposition is calling on the Government to get on with plans for Newcastle’s multi-million-dollar green hydrogen industry.

$100 million was promised by the former government for a green hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle which garnered bipartisan support during the 2022 election campaign.

Shadow minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O’Brien is in town today, calling on Anthony Albanese to confirm it will honour the funding commitment.

“Since coming to office the Albanese Government has confirmed various projects and we are left absolutely baffled as to why the Port of Newcastle’s hydrogen hub has just been left sitting there,” he said.

A feasibility study ordered by the Morrison Government last November, however, is still underway. It is investigating the technical and commercial viability of renewable hydrogen and ammonia production facilities at the Port before the findings are to be handed down.

The $100 million commitment inked in the March Federal Budget was later strengthened in April by $82 million in investments in two key projects; the Origin Energy Future Fuels Hunter Valley H2 Hub Implementation Project, and Port of Newcastle’s Hydrogen Hub.



These two projects received $41 million each and could draw an additional estimated $281 million in private investment.

Former Special Projects Director and new Senator for New South Wales, Ross Cadell said the funding commitment was critical to secure Hunter jobs and support the broader economy.

“During my time at the Port the Local Labor Members were supportive of both the Hydrogen Project and the Container Terminal. Now they are in government I hope that support is still strong and they pick up the phone to The Prime Minister and tell him it has to stay”.