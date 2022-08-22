Man walks away from plane crash, south of the Hunter

A man has walked away relatively unscathed following a plane crash just south of Lake Macquarie on Monday morning.

Emergency Services responded to reports of the aircraft crash in bushland near Warnervale Airport on the Central Coast.

When they arrived they found a small Cessna plane had crash landed.

Two nearby off-duty paramedics were quick to assist at the time of the crash.

The pilot, who is in his 70s, was treated for minor hand injuries before being transported to the John Hunter Hospital, for further observation.

Image: NSW Ambulance.