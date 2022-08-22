Lake Macquarie crushing the waste game

Lake Macquarie is really crushing the waste game, with Council installing new bins which compact your rubbish.

The bright orange smart bins can hold up to five times more waste compared to a standard garbage thanks to an internal crushing mechanism.

A standard bin usually holds around 240 litres of general waste, but the smart bins can hold up to 12-HUNDRED litres, which is about six bathtubs worth of rubbish.

Each bin contains a 60-watt solar panel which powers the internal rubbish compactor.

If they are successful at reducing the amount of litter around the Warners Bay Esplanade and Toronto Foreshore, they could be rolled out to Redhead and Caves Beach beaches, as well as Belmont Baths in the coming months.