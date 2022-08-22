Police hunting brazen offenders, following ram raid at Kotara store

Newcastle Police are on the hunt for a pair of brazen offenders, following a ram raid on a Kotara business in the early hours of Monday morning.

CCTV footage shows about 4:45am, a Toyota SUV was used to ram into Domayne at the homemaker centre, via a loading dock.

Police say the car was allegedly stolen from a home on Bridges Road at New Lambton between 9pm on Sunday and the time of the incident.

After the car rammed into the store, two males exited the vehicle inside the business and allegedly attempted to access two cash registers.

The pair then returned to vehicle and attempted to ram the front glass sliding doors of the store, but became stuck and fled the scene on foot, empty handed.

Newcastle City Police District officers are investigating and are keen to speak with anyone who has information about the incident.