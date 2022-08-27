Lake Mac’s Chemical CleanOut on again

Lake Macquarie Council is hosting it’s Chemical CleanOut out again next weekend at the former Bunnings Warehouse at Belmont.

They will be accepting household quantities of unwanted chemicals, batteries, cleaning products, gas bottles, pool chemicals and smoke detectors to name a few.

It’s all happening between 9am and 3:30pm next Saturday and for safety reasons is drive through.

Organisers are urging those participating to ensure they are transporting their waste safely, by wrapping containers in newspaper and a plastic bag, then placed inside a bucket or tray.

Lake Macquarie City Council’s Manager Waste Services Paul Collins says much of the waste collected on the day will be recycled.