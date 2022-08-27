University of Newcastle opening it’s doors today

Up to 4,000 prospective students are descending on the city’s two University of Newcastle campuses on Saturday.

It’s all part of the annual open day, showcasing all aspects of campus life, learning spaces and technology at both Callaghan and City.

It’s also a chance for the university to share some of the upgrades that have been taking place over the past three years, the last time an open day was held due to the pandemic.

Vice Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky says he encourages anyone considering tertiary education to come along.

“Open Day is a great day for prospective students and the community. It gives them a chance to get hands on with our technology, learn about the courses and talk to students and teachers about what studying at our University is like.

“There is a real buzz during Open Day – whether you are finishing high school or thinking about a career change, there’s a place for you at the University of Newcastle and I really encourage you to come down and learn more about your study options.

“There will be live music, interactive learning experiences like a mock courtroom and a live broadcast studio and free food products created by our alumni.

“We will welcome thousands of Hunter locals to the event, as well as people from areas further afield like Trangie and Tamworth,” Prof Zelinsky said.

It’s all taking place between 9am and 3pm.