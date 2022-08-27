Police investigating Maitland armed robbery

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at Maitland overnight.

Just before 1:40am, officers were called to a service station on Les Darcey Drive, with reports of the incident.

They were told a man – allegedly armed with a knife – had forced entry inside, before threatening the attendant and attempting to open the cash register.

He was unsuccessful and fled the scene empty handed towards Cross Street.

The alleged offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall and of large build — he was wearing a red balaclava at the time of the incident.

He was also wearing a jumper with a red, white and blue logo, denim chinos, new balance white sneakers and gloves.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with police or Crime Stoppers.