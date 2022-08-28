Wanted man nabbed in police pursuit

A man has been refused bail in Newcastle local court after a police pursuit on the Central Coast yesterday.

At around 10.30am police attempted to stop a vehicle at Warnervale and when the driver refused to comply with directions a pursuit was initiated.

It came to a halt when the male driver abandoned the car in Hamlyn Terrace before fleeing into bush land where PolAir and the dog squad were called in to track him down.

He was found hiding in a garden shed at a property on Dundonald Ave not long after.

The 23 year old allegedly resisted arrest before being taken to Wyong police station.

Inquires revealed he held leaner drivers permit which had already been disqualified until 2029, he was also wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants.

He was charged with a number of offences including reckless driving and will appear in Gosford Local Court tomorrow.