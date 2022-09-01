Local emergency services free woman who was trapped after her car rolled at Richmond Vale

It was a multi-agency response when a car rolled at Richmond Vale yesterday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Richmond Vale Road at about 3:30pm to reports of the accident. When they arrived they found a woman trapped in the vehicle that had rolled.

NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service attended the scene to assist in freeing the woman.

She was trapped for some time.

Once the 50-year-old woman was released from the wreckage, she was stabilised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical care Medical Team before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital.

The woman was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition with head and chest injuries.