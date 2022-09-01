New Bush Fire Danger Rating in place from today

The NSW Rural Fire Service has simplified the Fire Danger Rating System for the entire country in a bid to keep everyone on the same page during fire season.

The system came into effect last night at midnight which is also the official start of the Bush Fire Danger Period in 12 regions across NSW.

Instead of six ratings, the new Fire Danger Rating System has four – Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.

When there is minimal risk like when its raining, No Rating will be used.

The same system is in place across every state and territory in Australia so wherever you are you’ll know what to do in a fire situation.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the upcoming bush fire season will be the first to incorporate the updated Fire Danger Rating System.

“The new system of ratings was developed using community research and updated fire behavior science, which until now, has remained unchanged for more than 50 years,

“Grass fires can move three times faster than bush fires and are our greatest threat this season, which is why all communities in regional and rural NSW should take the necessary steps to become familiar with the Fire Danger Rating System.”

The 12 regions commencing their Bush Fire Danger Period today are Clarence Valley, Coffs Coast, Far North Coast, Far South Coast, Hunter Valley, Liverpool Range, Lower North Coast, Mid Coast, New England, Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands and Shoalhaven.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said continuous, heavy rainfall across many parts of NSW has led to an increase in the growth of fuel loads.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we are particularly concerned about the likelihood of grass and crop fires as the State starts to dry out,” Commissioner Rogers said.

Landholders who want to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period are required to obtain a permit, in addition to notifying their local fire authority and neighbours 24 hours before lighting up.

Information about fire permits, required notifications and hazard reduction burning is available at: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP.

To make a bush fire survival plan, visit: www.myfireplan.com.au.