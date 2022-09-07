NSW EPA investigates potential second fish kill at Lake Macquarie

The state’s environmental watchdog has confirmed they’re investigating another potential fish kill at Lake Macquarie.

It was only last month the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) were alerted to a massive kill with hundreds of dead fish washing up on the shores at Mannering Park.

That fish kill was found to be the likely result of a natural event.

A NSW EPA spokesperson said they have received reports of the latest fish kill.

“EPA Officers are onsite collecting water and fish samples as part of the investigation.

“DPE Science and DPE Fisheries have deployed officers and boats to assist.

“Central Coast Council and Lake Macquarie Council have been notified.”