Police asking for public’s help over break and enters

Police are on the hunt for two men who they wish to speak with in relation to two break and enters in the Hunter region in July.

The first incident was at about 2:35am on Monday 11 July at a supermarket on Peppertree Road at Medowie and the second was at about 3:30am on Sunday 17 July at a supermarket on Taylor Avenue in Thornton.

In both incidents two unknown males stole cash from a self-service check out machine.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers have been investigating and have released CCTV images of two men they think might be able to help with their inquiries.

The first person is depicted wearing black pants and a black, white and grey hoodie.

The second person is shown wearing light coloured pants and black jumper.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been in the Medowie or Thornton areas at the time of the incidents, to contact Port Stephens-Hunter police on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.