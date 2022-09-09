Local pair saved from treacherous surf, after being swept of rocks

Two local rock fishers are counting their lucky stars after having to be rescued from treacherous waters this week.

On Tuesday, the pair had travelled from from Maitland to Charlotte Head in the Booti National Park when they ran into trouble.

They were swept from the rocks at around 3:30pm, by what was described as 3 to 3.5 metre surf.

Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast Duty Officer Jerrad Allen says he was notified of the callout as he had just gotten home.

“My wife and I offloaded the kids to the grandparents and we met down at the beach.

“We launched the jetski off quiet quickly, got it out on the water. There were people up on the headlands being spotters,” Mr Allen said.

After launching from Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club, they navigated the intense conditions to locate the two men.

They eventually found them a couple hundred metres out to sea, after being swept north towards Forster, as a result of the swell and conditions.

“The two guys we picked up had been in the water for around half an hour, one was suffering from mild hypothermia, and both were quiet lethargic,” Mr Allen added.

Both men were returned to Elizabeth Beach, where they were treated by paramedics.

While it is a positive outcome, Mr Allen has stressed the importance of proper safety equipment.