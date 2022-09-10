Second man charged over alleged flag theft at Maitland Police Station

A second man has been arrested over the brazen theft of an Aboriginal flag from Maitland Police Station to honour the late Chief Inspector Tony Townsend.

A flag was laid with a floral arrangement at the police station on 24 August, and on September 1 both were gone.

Police looked at CCTV footage which revealed a pair of men attended the station that evening, one making a beeline inside while the other removed the flag from its display and allegedly stuffed it inside his jacket before both fled the scene..

Following extensive inquiries, a 60-year-old man was arrested by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers on Thursday at Victoria Street Train Station.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with larceny. The East Maitland man was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court yesterday where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear at Maitland Local Court in October.

At about 7.50pm yesterday a 36-year-old man from East Maitland, was arrested at Maitland Police Station.

He was charged with larceny and breach of bail. The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court later today.

The Aboriginal flag has since been recovered and will be returned to display in due course.