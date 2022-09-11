Parolee back behind bars

A parolee is back behind bars following an arrest by Newcastle police.

The offender was wanted over an alleged aggravated break-in and larceny, after tagging along as a passenger on an illicit joyride.

Police say at the time of the offences, an arrest warrant had already been issued for the 27-year-old following their breach of parole.

Officers nabbed them at Light Street unit in Bar Beach on Tuesday

Charges were laid, and they were ushered before a magistrate at Newcastle Local Court before being remanded in custody until November.