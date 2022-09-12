Motorcyclist dies in crash at Wollombi

A motorcyclist has died in a crash at Wollombi.

Emergency services were called to the Great North Road at Fernances Creek in the Hunter Valley just before 1pm yesterday after a motorcycle and a car collided.

The 48-year-old male rider died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured but taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed it, or the events leading up to it, is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.