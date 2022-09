Fire and Rescue NSW crews are on the scene of a chemical spill at a Subway store in Cessnock.

They were called to incident on Tuesday morning on Charlton Street and safely evacuated all staff.

NSW Ambulance say they are treating five people for sore throats as a result of the spill. No one has been transported to hospital yet.

The street is closed off and traffic is heavy along Vincent Street, due to the diversions in place.