Third La Nina officially declared

Locals are being urged not to pack away those umbrellas and rain coats just year, with the Bureau of Meteorology officially declaring a third La Nina event is underway.

It’s concerning news for Hunter residents who are still in recovery mode, following the July floods and are now staring down the barrel of more potential river rises.

Every dam across the region is already sitting at 100 per cent capacity.

The news is not entirely unexpected with the Weather Bureau’s own models indicating the high likelihood of the third event since March.

The bureau says the event may peak during the spring and return to neutral conditions early in 2023.