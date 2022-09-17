Four local students heading to State Finals of Spelling Bee

Four local students are heading to Sydney to compete in the State Final of the NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee.

Isaac Hood from Jesmond Public School, Safana Mehwish from Wallsend Public School, Linh Le from Tighes hill Public School and Rhys Cameron from Cardiff South Public School each won one of sixty regional finals, involving 820 schools, which took place over the past fortnight.

They’ll have to study up on their spelling with words such as subservient; scrupulous; hereditary; and expostulate included.

It’s been a long road to the State Finals which will be held on November 4 at the ABC Ultimo Centre.

Those competing having already won their school, zone and regional Spelling Bees.