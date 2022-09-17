Teenager airlifted to hospital after being trampled by cow in Hunter Valley

A woman has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital after being trampled by a cow in the Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to Merriwa Springtime Show at around 7am on Saturday to reports the teenager had been injured.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics were first to he scene where they commenced treatment on the 16-year-old who had suffered multiple rib fractures.

She was then transported to Merriwa Hospital Helipad, where the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was waiting.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team further stabilised the teenager prior to her being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.