School holidays sorted with new initiative

Local Hunter parents have something to look forward to when school holidays officially begin at the end of this week.

The state government has unveiled a multi million dollar initiative called the Holiday Break program which will be rolled out these September holidays.

Ten million dollars has been set aside for the program which includes free and discounted activities from select providers across the state.

Over 100 items are included in the scheme including horse riding, lego animation, virtual reality and rock climbing.

All the details can be found on the NSW Government website.