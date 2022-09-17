Local RFS opening their doors for ‘Get Ready Weekend’

The NSW Rural Fire Service is holding its annual ‘Get Ready Weekend’, over today and tomorrow.
Stations across the Hunter have jumped on board and will be opening their doors to the public, joining more than 500 across the state.
The purpose of the day is to learn about what the RFS does and to learn about protecting yourself and your home from bush fires.
It’s also a chance to get familiar with the new Fire Danger Ratings which came into effect from September 1. There are now only four levels instead of six – Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
Check out the dates and times for the local events below.
SEPTEMBER 17:
Cameron Park RFS at Bunnings Wallsend 8am-4pm
Dora Creek Fire Station 10am-2pm
Duns Creek RFS at Duns Creek Fire Shed 10am-3pm
Dungog Fire Station 9am-1pm
Laguna Fire Station 10am-4pm
Karuah Fire Station 8am-12pm
Kayuga RFS at Muswellbrook Fair 8am-2pm
Kearsley Fire Station 10am-2pm
Medowie RFS in the paddock of the Bull N Bush Hotel 10am-3pm
Mulbring Fire Station 10am-2pm
North Rothbury RFS at Huntlee Shopping Centre 10am-3pm
Paterson Fire Station 9am-1pm
Peninsular Fire Station 8am-4pm
Raymond Terrace RFS at Bunnings Heatherbrae 9am-2pm
Salt Ash Fire Station 9.30am-11.30am
Seaham Fire Station 9am-7pm
Singleton RFS at Bunnings Singleton
Soldiers Point RFS at Bunnings Taylors Beach 8.30am-4pm
Tilligerry Fire Station 10am-2pm
Wollombi RFS at Wollombi Village 9am-1pm
SEPTEMBER 18:
Anna Bay Fire Station 10am-1pm
Bowlarra-Largs Rural Fire Station 9am-12pm
Cooranbong Fire Station 9am-3pm
Greta Fire Station 10am-4pm
Maitland Vale, Luskintyre Fire Station 10am-2pm
Martinsville Fire Station 11am-3pm
North Arm Cove Fire Station 10am-2pm
Seaham Fire Station 9am-7pm