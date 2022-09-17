Local RFS opening their doors for ‘Get Ready Weekend’

The NSW Rural Fire Service is holding its annual ‘Get Ready Weekend’, over today and tomorrow.

Stations across the Hunter have jumped on board and will be opening their doors to the public, joining more than 500 across the state.

The purpose of the day is to learn about what the RFS does and to learn about protecting yourself and your home from bush fires.

It’s also a chance to get familiar with the new Fire Danger Ratings which came into effect from September 1. There are now only four levels instead of six – Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.

Check out the dates and times for the local events below.

SEPTEMBER 17:

Cameron Park RFS at Bunnings Wallsend 8am-4pm

Dora Creek Fire Station 10am-2pm

Duns Creek RFS at Duns Creek Fire Shed 10am-3pm

Dungog Fire Station 9am-1pm

Laguna Fire Station 10am-4pm

Karuah Fire Station 8am-12pm

Kayuga RFS at Muswellbrook Fair 8am-2pm

Kearsley Fire Station 10am-2pm

Medowie RFS in the paddock of the Bull N Bush Hotel 10am-3pm

Mulbring Fire Station 10am-2pm

North Rothbury RFS at Huntlee Shopping Centre 10am-3pm

Paterson Fire Station 9am-1pm

Peninsular Fire Station 8am-4pm

Raymond Terrace RFS at Bunnings Heatherbrae 9am-2pm

Salt Ash Fire Station 9.30am-11.30am

Seaham Fire Station 9am-7pm

Singleton RFS at Bunnings Singleton

Soldiers Point RFS at Bunnings Taylors Beach 8.30am-4pm

Tilligerry Fire Station 10am-2pm

Wollombi RFS at Wollombi Village 9am-1pm

SEPTEMBER 18:

Anna Bay Fire Station 10am-1pm

Bowlarra-Largs Rural Fire Station 9am-12pm

Cooranbong Fire Station 9am-3pm

Greta Fire Station 10am-4pm

Maitland Vale, Luskintyre Fire Station 10am-2pm

Martinsville Fire Station 11am-3pm

North Arm Cove Fire Station 10am-2pm

Seaham Fire Station 9am-7pm