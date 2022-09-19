TAFE Teachers walk off the job across the Hunter

TAFE Teachers at the Belmont Campus have walked off the job this afternoon.

It’s part of three days of action, across 18 locations, where staff are holding stop work meetings, as they call for action on uncompetitive salaries, exploitation of casual employees and untenable workloads.

On Tuesday staff at Kurri Kurri will walk off the job for an hour, followed by Newcastle on Wednesday.

It’s the first time TAFE teachers have stopped work in nearly 12 years.

Staff are also asserting their “right to switch off” with a ban on engaging in work-related communications outside of regular work hours.

Image: Yasmin Catley MP.