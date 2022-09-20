Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after accident west of Gloucester

A man has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital after his vehicle rolled, west of Gloucester

Paramedics were the first to respond to the incident at a rural property at Copeland just after 9am, where they found the 63-year-old’s leg pinned between the vehicle and a tree.

It’s believed to have happened while he was undertaking maintenance on the property.

He was treated at the scene, before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was brought in to assist.

The team onboard stabilised the man and then flew him to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, suffering serious leg injuries.