Parliamentary Inquiry finds local bus privatisation has had adverse impact on community

A parliamentary inquiry into the privatisation of bus services across the state has handed down it’s final report.

The Committee’s terms of reference included the impact on the commuting public, as well as the economic, social, safety, employment and environmental implications of bus privatisation.

Part of the focus was on Keolis Downers takeover of the local network in 2017, when it was awarded a 10-year contract to operate Newcastle Transport, servicing Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

The committee has found since the privatisation of bus services in the Newcastle area, there have been more limited services, higher costs for passengers, worse pay and conditions for drivers, as well as changes such as to stops, frequency and routes, without proper consultation.

After the network was handed to Keolis Downer there was a strong community campaign to return it back to government hands, with a petition garnering over 20,000 signatures at the time.

The inquiry has heard from a number of local stakeholders since February, including Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison who spoke of the significant volume of negative feedback from their constituents.

In her submission Ms Catley spoke of the axing of the 350 route as well as impacted services to Charlestown, Newcastle and the John Hunter Hospital, saying they now take longer and require more changes.

“These changes have had a particularly harsh impact on the elderly and those living with a disability who rely on public transport.

“Instead these commuters now have to change to multiple buses to complete the same journey that was completed by a single direct bus,” the submission said.

The report has recommended the state government give consideration to taking action to revert bus services to being publicly-owned-and-operated.

Chair of the Committee Abigail Boyd says the findings are clear – the privatisation of our bus services has been a disaster and it’s the public and workers paying the price.

‘There has been a continual degradation of services following privatisation, and workers and the community are furious.

‘The NSW Government’s objective to cut operational costs and the private operators’ objective to make a profit has come at the expense of effective and reliable bus services for the public, with a dramatic cut in bus services occurring across various regions.

In addition, fair and equitable pay and working conditions for bus drivers have been compromised and some have been subjected to poor, and sometimes unsafe, working environments,” Ms Boyd said.