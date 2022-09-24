Newcastle Short-Listed As Base Camp For FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Jets are regulars at No. 2 Sportsground | Newcastle Jets

In a potential coup for Newcastle, No. 2 Sportsground has been short-listed as a training base camp for one of the national teams competing in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It is the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that 35 potential team base camp options are up for selection by Participating Member Associations to be used as a dedicated training site during the competition for their entire delegation.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Newcastle has cemented its reputation as a major sporting and events host destination and would jump at the chance to welcome a team.

“Newcastle’s No. 2 Sportsground is a world-class facility, home to the A-league Womens’ Jets and regularly welcomes elite-level sporting fixtures like the USA national soccer team who trained on the grounds in preparation for their games against the Matildas last year,” Cr Nelmes said.

“In 2019, No. 2 Sportsground also played host to a women’s international rugby game between the Wallaroos and Japan.”

It would represent a big opportunity to showcase everything Newcastle has to offer to visiting players and their large support contingent and would deliver flow-on effects for the city’s local economy.

If selected to become a home-away-from-home for one of the more than 30 overseas teams set to compete across Australia and New Zealand in 2023, Newcastle Council says is will work with affected user groups on a game plan to make sure local clubs are not left in the lurch.

FIFA are expected to confirm their base camps in mid-December ahead of the month-long tournament which kicks off on July 19, 2023.