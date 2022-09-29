AGL confirms they still plan to close Hunter Valley power station early

Energy giant AGL is on track to shut their Bayswater Power Station in the Hunter Valley between 2030 and 2033.

The coal-fired power station was announced to be closing earlier than expected back in February – its previous end-of-life date was 2035.

Bayswater at Muswellbrook employs about 600 workers.

AGL also released the results of their Review of Strategic Direction which will see the company fast track their exit from coal-fired power.

The Loy Yang A power station in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley was also announced today to be closing a decade earlier than planned.

AGL said the earlier closures will reduce AGL’s overall greenhouse gas emissions from around 40 million tonnes to New Zero for operated Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions with an ambition to be net zero for Scope 3 by 2050.

The company said they have an ambition to supply up to 12 gigawatts of renewable and firming capacity by 2036 to meet customer demand. There are currently 3.2 gigawatts under construction including a 500 megawatt battery at Liddell and the 250 megawatt Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro Project.

The Liddell Power Station just down the road from Bayswater is on track to close in April 2023.