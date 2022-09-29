$5 million facelift of Stockton Local Centre wraps up

Newcastle Council has officially opened its $5 million facelift of Stockton’s Local Centre.

Mitchell Street in Stockton now has new footpaths, increased shade and improved pedestrian and cyclist safety.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said this upgrade is one of 26 projects valued at more than $17 million delivered in Stockton during the past five years, including coastal protection works and the hugely popular Active Hub.

“With the school holidays now underway, this refreshed space encourages residents to support local Stockton businesses, providing improved spaces to shop, dine, and meet with friends,

“The Stockton Local Centre upgrade also includes a significant improvement to the natural environment with the number of trees in the area being increased from three to 40 trees, which is a major boost to the shade canopy along the main street.

“In a nod to Stockton’s character and heritage, sandstone from existing kerbs has been retained and reused to frame garden beds and raingardens at three key intersections along Mitchell Street, while interpretive signage developed in collaboration with the Stockton Historical Society, will be installed along the street as well.

“I am looking froward to celebrating the conclusion of works with the community on Sunday 30 October at our fun, family-friendly event celebrating all things Stockton and featuring lucky-door raffles, face painting and more,” said the Lord Mayor.

Lucas Gresham, a local Stockton resident and President of Creative Property, states that the upgrade of infrastructure has been long awaited.

“The Stockton Local Centre upgrade entices new business to the area and as a community, it encourages people to shop local and provides a big economic boost.”

Neighbouring Crown Street will also benefit from further enhancement works to be completed by end of this month.