Bush fire season begins

We’re being warned there’s a greater risk of grass fires this bush fire season after recent wet weather triggered rapid vegetation growth.

The Bush fire danger period for 92 local government area’s across NSW begun this long weekend with the official start of bush fire season.

While the focus remains on flooding which has been ongoing in many parts of the state, Minister for Emergency services Steph Cooke says it’s important we remain prepared for the bush fire season as the weather warms up.

Grass fires move three times the speed of bush fires and communities are being urged to have measures in place to respond.