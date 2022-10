Cessnock City Council is forging ahead with it’s own solution to the worker shortage currently crippling the Hunter Valley Vineyards.

A shuttle bus connecting the CBD with the vineyards is set to be up and running in June next year under a pilot program.

It’ll provide low cost transport, seven days a week for worker.

Councillors signed off on the program at it’s last meeting.

They hope to secure cash fro the scheme through a state government grant.