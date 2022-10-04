Married, two NRLW Grand Finals and a signing with the Jillaroos for Knights Yasmin Clydsdale

It’s been a huge year for the Hunter Valley’s Yasmin Clydsdale.

The 28-year-old married her partner Adam a former Newcastle Knight, starred with the Sydney Roosters in their NRLW win in the 2021 season back in April after it was pushed back from last year due to the pandemic, was on the winning NSW Sky Blues squad for State of Origin, starred in the Newcastle Knights NRLW history making win on the weekend and now she’s been signed to the Jillaroos squad for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“It’s been a massive year and it just keeps going, which is super exciting,” said Yasmin.

The Knights NRLW side defeated the Parramatta Eels 32-12 in the Grand Final at Accor Stadium on Sunday. Second-rower Yasmin scored a try in the 70th minute further sealing the win for Newcastle who only lost one game in the 2022 season.

“I am still in disbelief, I’m overwhelmed! To be able to bring that trophy back to my hometown was something pretty special,” she said.

“The score doesn’t reflect the game itself which is hard to say but full credit to the Eels as well, they came out firing, got first points, and even though they were maybe two tries down they didn’t give up.”

That’s something Yasmin credits Coach Ronald Griffiths with teaching them too – to never give in and never give up.

Yasmin and the team all agree that it was the time they spent together before the NRLW season started that set them a part from the other teams this season.

“When we first got into camp and everyone was strangers, Ronald and the Knights spent time building the foundations of our culture. I’ve been in a lot of teams where they just push football and you’ve got to do this and you’ve got to do that, but here Ron really pushed a lot of things off the field so we had time to learn about each other and not just what we do on the field but us personally and I think that really think that reflected in our season and we built bonds that will never be broken because of that.

“At the start I was kind of like I really want to play footy like come on, but you look back in hindsight and you’re like oh that’s why he made us do it. He’s a phenomenal coach, full credit to him and I’m so proud we were able to do this for him.”

The Knights side had five premiership winning players from last season’s Sydney Roosters side including Yasmin.

Olivia Higgins, Hannah Southwell, Isabelle Kelly and Simone Karpani were all on the team that won back in April.

“It was pretty special and we all got together and got a photo, I was kind of like this is never going to happen again! Us five were pretty stoked!”

Six of the Knights NRLW women have been chosen to represent their respective countries for the 2022 Women’s Rugby League World Cup. Tamika Upton, Millie Boyle, Yasmin and Caitlan Johnston have been named to play on the Australian Jillaroos squad and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly and Shanice Parker have been named to play on the New Zealand team.

“This was one of my goals when I first jumped over to Rugby League was to make a Jillaroos team eventually but to make the World Cup is even better. We get to go away to Europe and represent our country so I can’t think of anything better to capitalise on a really great year,” said Yasmin.

The Jillaroos will head into camp in two weeks’ time before flying to the UK for the first game on November 2 with the Jillaroos playing the Cook Islands, France and New Zealand in their round games at LNER Community Stadium in York.

For the Australian side it’ll be the first time they’ve played in a test match since October 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yasmin’s football career isn’t her full time job, even though it’s been a massive part of her life this year. She’s a school teacher at Scone and the students think Mrs Clydsdale playing football is the best thing ever.

“They’ll definitely be asking me to bring both my premiership rings which will be pretty funny! I’m super excited to see them, and be able to celebrate with them because they’re my biggest supporters as well as Adam so being able to celebrate these milestones with them is something I’ll truly cherish.”