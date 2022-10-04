Walka Water Works to be transformed into tourist Mecca

Walka Water Works at Maitland is set to be transformed into a tourism mecca under an ambitious new plan.

The state government, Maitland City Council and Reflections Holiday Parks have teamed up to deliver $25 million worth of works.

They would include restoring the pump house building, a number of permanent and temporary overnight accommodation, upgrading walking trails, and improvements to the eastern lawn for weddings and events.

Under the plan, the Department of Planning and Environment and Maitland City Council would remediate, restore and upgrade the site, while Reflections Holiday Parks, would establish caravan and camping accommodation.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold says it would be a big boost for the local economy.

“It’s great for the visitor economy and to get tourists to Maitland as well.

“It’s also a great opportunity for future functions and wedding opportunities out here at Walka.

“When we get this pump house building open and active it will be a great opportunity for a large range of functions.

“We want to connect Walka Water Works with other priority destinations through shared pathways, like Central Maitland with its The Levee lifestyle precinct, Maitland Regional Art Gallery and Maitland Regional Sports Complex, Maitland Gaol and historic Morpeth,” Cr Penold said.

Image: My Maitland.