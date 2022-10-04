Lucky escape for family and their dog near Soldiers Point

A family and their pet had a lucky escape from a boat explosion and sinking near Soldiers Point yesterday afternoon.

At about 2pm yesterday, Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage were conducting training activities when they received a report of a cuddy cabin-type boat having suffered an explosion and was taking on water.

There were four adults, one child and a dog on board.

Before marine rescue arrived, two of the adults and a child had been rescued by members of the public. When marine rescue arrived they assisted by pumping out water from the vessel whilst commencing a tug tow to Lemon Tree Passage wharf where the other two adults and the dog got off the vessel.

The vessel sank not long after.

Marine rescue said it was extremely fortunate that no person or animal was injured in the explosion or when the vessel sank.