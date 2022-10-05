Knights NRLW side handed keys to the City

More than a thousand Newcastle Knights NRLW fans packed onto King Street yesterday evening to cheer on the Newcastle team at a Civic Reception.

Hosted by Newcastle Council at City Hall, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes handed the ceremonial Keys to the City to the team and declared them the “pride of the city”.

The women received raucous applause.

The NRLW side stayed at City Hall to sign posters and meet the thousand fans who turned out to congratulate the team on an epic season.

The Knights claimed the 2022 NRLW Premiership on Sunday against the Parramatta Eels 32-12.

It’s been a long time between premiership trophies for either the male or female teams, the men last won an NRL Premiership back in 2001.